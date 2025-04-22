The Supreme Court Could Take Another Shot at Voting Rights

The case springs from a decade-long conflict over the Virginia state constitution and its strict felon-disenfranchisement provision. Twenty-four states impose some sort of legal barrier on their residents’ right to vote after being convicted of a felony. Many of those states restore a prisoner’s voting rights after they complete their sentence, including probation and parole. Others make it permanent for certain crimes.

Virginia is an outlier: Anyone convicted of a felony in the state is automatically and permanently disenfranchised upon conviction. (They are also excluded from jury service and certain other civic rights and duties.) Under the state constitution, which was most recently rewritten in 1971, Virginians with felony convictions can only regain their right to vote after their “civil rights have been restored by the governor.”

This discretionary power has led to uneven policy approaches over the last decade by Virginia’s chief executives. Republican Bob McDonnell spent his tenure as governor from 2010 to 2014 working to modernize the state’s patchwork criminal databases, hoping to make it easier to identify Virginians who would be eligible for having their rights restored. His successor, Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, initially issued an executive order in 2016 that sought to restore voting rights en masse, which was estimated to affect roughly 200,000 Virginians at the time. The Virginia Supreme Court overturned his order later that year and held that governors must restore voting rights on an individual basis.