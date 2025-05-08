Trump’s Sneaky Plot to Steal Your Data—and Weaponize It Against You

Hasbrouck points out that, as has long been the case with faulty facial recognition technology, part of the danger is not only that the technologies will work perfectly but that they will not. “Some of the worst things that we’re seeing happening are ultimately traceable back to the misfits between data that’s being used for a purpose it’s not fit for,” he said, pointing specifically to the case of the administration’s abrupt cancellations of reportedly thousands of student visas in a way that was rumored to be algorithmic. “It’s obvious that what happened was that some kind of visa database was matched against [the FBI’s National Crime Information Center database] on the erroneous assumption that NCIC was an authoritative, accurate database of everybody who has a criminal conviction, which it isn’t.”

After hundreds of lawsuits, the administration was forced to reverse course on the cancellations but never explained in open court how it picked out the students to target. In general, what is or isn’t happening with this matched data is at this point pretty much a matter of speculation, given that we have a partial picture at best. Revelations have mostly come not from public announcements or official acknowledgments but from court documents, leaks, and diligent reporting—including the laudable work of our colleagues at Wired. The wrecking-ball nature of the administration and DOGE’s fundamental incompetence probably mean that they’re not going to be able to obscure much of what they’re doing, but it’s still not particularly reassuring that what we know we know from mainly unofficial channels.

Who is auditing this? Are records even being kept of when the data is downloaded or modified or combined? Who has access, and do they have read/write power? We have at this point no real insight into what the plan is, or if there is a plan at all except, notably, for the involvement of the Peter Thiel–founded data analytics company Palantir, which has been in the news plenty lately for being increasingly enmeshed in the Trump administration after years building its bona fides as a premier law enforcement and government-adjacent surveillance and data analytics company. Per Wired, the company was contracted to build some kind of “mega API,” or application programming interface, layered atop IRS data, precisely to make it more easily accessible and potentially interoperable.