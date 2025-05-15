The Americans Who Quit the Church to Become Witches—Among Other Things

For descendants of diasporic communities, “enslaved peoples or colonized peoples, there’s a point where the family tree ends, right? There’s no record.” Better understanding brujeria or hoodoo, for example, could offer a connection to the spiritual life of one’s ancestors and bring with it a rootedness in time and spirit when a connection to the modern church has been severed.

“It’s both very new but also very old that people are looking back to these things that religion tried to stamp out,” says Schnabel. Sometimes their new practice is “actually more spiritual or more supernatural.”

“How would I articulate what it means to me to be a witch?” Sara Moslener, a professor of American evangelicalism, religion, and sexuality at Central Michigan University, ponders. She has spent much of her adult life intellectualizing faith and holds a master’s degree in feminist theology and a doctorate in Christian history. For Moslener, an “exvangelical” who was raised in Calvinist purity culture, dismantling the harmful parts of her faith didn’t leave much behind. She knows she’s not alone. For her forthcoming book, After Purity: Race, Sex, and Religion in White Christian America, she interviewed 65 exvangelicals. Some told her about dismantling their childhood faith and today becoming “witchy,” or “Christian but witchy,” or “Buddhist and also kind of witchy,” which for people raised with a conservative, inerrantist interpretation of the Bible is both a jump and a sign of liberation. The capacity to integrate and accept a variety of spiritual ideas is in direct contrast to the absolutism of their faith of birth.