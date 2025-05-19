Pope Leo’s Election Is a Victory for the Constitution

For the United States itself, this is an unqualified triumph of religious pluralism. Leo XIV is the first pontiff to hail from a country that is not majority-Catholic since the emergence of the modern nation-state. The election of an American pope—and the nation’s warm reaction to it—is also a fitting coda to two centuries of anti-Catholic animus in American society.

I am also not surprised that baseball, the great pluralizer of the nation, played a role in this story. Two or three generations ago, the election of an American pope would have led to protests and perhaps even riots. In 2025, it instead led to frenzied speculation about his Chicago sports affiliations. In the initial wave of reports, some outlets made a mistake. “Whoever said Cubs on the radio got it wrong,” his brother John told an NBC Chicago reporter. “It’s Sox.”

Journalists and social-media commentators knew what that meant: this is a pope who knows what suffering looks like. The Chicago White Sox is one of baseball’s oldest clubs—and among its least successful. Even their victories do not lend themselves to boasting and braggadocio. The uninspiring 1906 roster that won the Sox’s first World Series title became known as the “Hitless Wonders” for their poor batting average. They prevailed in six games only because their opponents, the cross-town rival Cubs, somehow fared even worse.