Trump’s War on Higher Education Isn’t Just About Crushing Dissent

Once in office, Reagan slashed funding for California’s public universities and pushed to end free college education altogether. “The state should not subsidize intellectual curiosity,” he said at the time, crystallizing a vision of education as a privilege, not a public good that has subsequently been adopted by much of the American right. But Reagan’s agenda wasn’t just about restoring order on campus. It was a strategy to restrict access to education, and with it, suppress dissent.

His contempt for working-class intellectual empowerment was made explicit by his education adviser Roger A. Freeman in 1970.“We are in danger of producing an educated proletariat,” Freeman said. “That’s dynamite! We have to be selective on who we allow [to go to college]. If not, we will have a large number of highly trained and unemployed people.” Education can be radicalizing, in other words, and shouldn’t be available to the working masses.

In 1969, Reagan, along with the University of California Regents, granted themselves the power to review all permanent faculty appointments. That same year, under pressure from Reagan, the UCLA administration moved to fire the radical academic and activist Angela Davis from her position in the philosophy department, citing her membership in the Communist Party. Reagan criticized the humanities and the emerging fields of gender and ethnic studies. He promoted the idea that public universities should focus more on technical skills and job training. He cut federal spending for the arts and humanities by millions of dollars, while directing funds to STEM programs to bolster “economic and military strength.” He later promised to abolish the newly created Department of Education on the presidential campaign trail in 1980 and in the final days of his presidency in 1988 praised an educational curriculum that celebrated “the glory of Western civilization.”