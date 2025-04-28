The Trumpian Plot to Take Over the Federal Courts

The group argued—directly, this time—that Roberts’s ability to hire and fire the Administrative Office’s director was unconstitutional, citing a 2021 Supreme Court ruling written by Roberts that reaffirmed that only presidents may appoint federal officials who carry out significant executive branch duties. “The Judicial Conference’s duties are executive functions and must be supervised by executive officers who are appointed and accountable to other executive officers,” the lawsuit claimed.

All of this is ridiculous under any reasonable understanding of the separation of powers. Judicial independence requires keeping certain functions within the judiciary’s control. The so-called “Department of Government Efficiency” is a bracing lesson for what an aggressive and adversarial president could try to do if he had control of these two agencies. Trump could stack the Judicial Conference with loyalists who could investigate federal judges for issuing rulings against him and rewrite the courts’ procedural rules for his own benefit. Elon Musk’s I.T. gurus could seize control of the Administrative Office to gain root access to the federal courts’ electronic filing system, read its sealed dockets, pilfer through federal judges’ emails and internal communications, and purge court employees on ideological grounds.

I have a hard time imagining that the federal courts will agree with these arguments, given the stakes involved for the judges who would decide them. Nor will they welcome AFLF’s Orwellian claims that it is working to preserve judicial independence and resist “ideological capture” of the courts by ceding much of the federal courts’ infrastructure to another branch of government. Even if these arguments fail in court, they are a disturbing benchmark for the extent to which Trump and his allies are trying to wrestle every other freestanding institution in the nation into submission.