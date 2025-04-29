Karoline Leavitt’s Angry New Attack on Amazon Reveals Trump’s Weakness

What’s remarkable, though, is that large percentages of working-class respondents also view the tariffs dimly. The numbers among non-college voters—a standard metric of class—are striking: 57 percent say Trump’s measures have already increased the cost of living; 50 percent say the tariffs are bad policy; 55 percent say he doesn’t have a clear strategy with them; 69 percent say they’ll hurt the economy in the short term; and 50 percent say they’ll hurt it over the long term.

In short, Trump’s propagandists cannot easily polarize the tariffs along elite versus non-elite lines. And as that last data point suggests, there’s no sign that working-class voters see a need for the massive rebalancing—via an unwinding of globalization—that Trump keeps insisting we need. This is why you see opposition brewing even in deep-red places like Texas. People think Trump’s tariffs are bad, full stop, because they see it with their own eyes. And it isn’t just that they fear higher prices in the immediate term. It’s also that they view the superficial nationalist project underlying them dimly as well.

So there’s an opening here for others to step into the breach that Amazon left by announcing it will not inform consumers about tariffs’ actual costs. Why can’t other retailers—ones large and small, ones not easily cowed by Trump—run with the idea? Why not do Amazon one better and explicitly label the additional costs heaped on consumer goods as the direct result of Trump’s tariffs? Slap his name right on those added costs, just as Trump put his name on those 2020 stimulus checks.