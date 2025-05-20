Lewd, Problematic, and Profoundly Influential

“It is misogynist, profane, surreal, and in bad taste,” Nadel writes. In other words, pure R. Crumb.

If acid expanded Crumb’s consciousness, his discovery of underground comics in late 1965 was the real epiphany. Underground newspapers—The East Village Other, the Los Angeles Free Press, the Berkeley Barb—introduced him to a new breed of cartoons. “All of these strips used the panel-to-panel form of comics to hold drawings,” Nadel writes, but they forwent “the telltale big feet, joke setups, and musical rhythms” of traditional comics. Inspired by these debauched comedies, Crumb revamped his own storytelling. In 1966, his “Har Har Page,” a 24-panel strip later included in Zap Comix, set what Nadel calls “the inadvertent prototype for everything that came after.” Proceeding with the rubberiness of a wino’s monologue, “Har Har Page” is a simple cat-and-mouse story, only here the prey is a woman victimized by a nose-picking ogre. He wipes snot on her back and menaces her with a fleet of buses. She throws a toilet at him; he eats her foot. In the final panel, he invites her to come with him and think about fried chicken. “It is misogynist, profane, surreal, and in bad taste,” Nadel writes. In other words, pure R. Crumb.

In 1967, Crumb relocated to San Francisco on a whim, where he found his comics in demand at underground newspapers and at men’s magazines such as Cavalier. In short order, he consolidated his cast of characters, a lowlife and oversexed lot whom he describes as “psychotic manifestations of some grimy part of America’s collective unconscious.” Mr. Natural, the little bald guru with the Old Testament beard, spouts mystic aphorisms but is really a cynical horndog. Fritz the Cat, one of Crumb’s earliest creations, is a suave hedonist whose sexual escapades read like hetero male wish fulfillments. (In 1972, Fritz starred in Ralph Bakshi’s X-rated animated film, which has grossed over $100 million to date. Crumb denounced the movie and published a comic in which Fritz’s ex-lover murders him with an ice pick.) Snoid is a diminutive sex fiend-cum-misanthrope. And most vexing is Angelfood McSpade, a character congealed with every racist female stereotype imaginable. She’s a nymphomaniac from “darkest Africa,” depicted in tribal garb and with features that mimic blackface minstrels or nineteenth-century Sambo art.

Crumb’s treatment of race, like his treatment of gender, is one of the more alienating features of his work. You either take his word that it’s all satirical, or you limp away insulted. To his credit, Nadel doesn’t moralize or scold. Crumb insists that his Black characters are “the embodiment of white people’s stereotypes of blacks, what they hate and fear, as well as envy, about what they think black people are.” In his 1968 comic “Whiteman,” an everyman in a rumpled suit is “on the verge of a nervous breakdown” as he lurches through a nondescript city. Suddenly, he’s accosted by a “parade” of Black marauders who pull down his pants in a humiliating reversal of the supposed social order. “You jis’ a n----- like evva body else,” one of the hooligans shouts. The white male’s deepest fear—emasculation—is here played for laughs. “Whiteman” also exemplifies the artist’s technique: Crumb exaggerates his personal anxieties past the point of ridiculousness, so that what begins as typical homespun bigotry morphs into a burlesque of cultural or historical maladies.