Shame: Bukele Cares More About Abrego Garcia’s Rights than Trump Does

Trump has been claiming—ever since shortly after his government, playing fast and loose with the order of Judge Jeb Boasberg, spirited Abrego Garcia out of the country—that the administration lacks all power to facilitate his release from custody. It never made any sense to me, or to a lot of other commentators, and I called it out as an implausible lie at the time: “It is preposterous to argue—and the administration has done nothing to show—that it would be anything other than a light lift to secure Abrego Garcia’s release with a simple request to Bukele.”

And now Trump himself has given the lie to the claim. In an interview earlier this week with Terry Moran of ABC News, Trump admitted that “I could” get Abrego-Garcia back, but he hasn’t tried.

Trump now is in heavy propaganda mode to argue that the mistaken deportation of Abrego Garcia is a “no-harm-no foul” episode because Abrego Garcia actually is a dangerous member of Tren de Aragua, the Venezuelan crime organization.