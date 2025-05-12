A Devastating New Exposé of Johnson & Johnson Indicts an Entire System

When Johnson & Johnson purchased McNeil Laboratories in 1959, it acquired the firm’s new acetaminophen-based painkiller called Tylenol. Years after the blockbuster’s over-the-counter release, research revealed the drug’s toxic effects on the liver. When the company applied for an “Extra Strength” version in 1975—upping the recommended dose by about a third, to 500 milligrams—The Lancet declared acetaminophen “one of the commonest causes” of liver failure in Britain, and editorialized that if it “were discovered today it would not be approved.” With Extra Strength’s approval by the Food and Drug Administration in 1976, the drug’s slim margin of error between recommended and dangerous doses all but disappeared. Documents show that Johnson & Johnson was aware of this, and knew that adding even small amounts to recommended doses on top of moderate drinking could cause “catastrophic liver damage.” Once again, it fought tooth and nail to protect the illusion of Tylenol’s safety, resisting even updated warning labels until 1994. Harris writes that this was especially baleful for pediatric versions of the product, including an infant formula. Between 2000 and 2009, the FDA estimates that at least 20 children died from overdoses. As with Baby Powder, this legacy persists in the (at least) 150 Americans who die and the 30,000 hospitalized every year from overdosing on acetaminophen. For many years, the company maintained that all acetaminophen-related adult deaths were intentional suicides.

Harris ably covers the famous tampering scandal of 1982, in which several people in Illinois died after consuming Tylenol deliberately contaminated with cyanide. While the company’s response is still taught in business schools as a textbook case of responsible corporate crisis management—in which the company leveled with the public and helped initiate the age of tamper-proof packaging—the real story is predictably sordid. Far from serving as a model of accountability, the company covered up extensive evidence that the poisonings resulted from soft spots in its distribution system, and not from a “madman in retail,” as the public was led to believe. A company whistleblower later told investigators that the company knew the killer worked for its contractor, but “kept that knowledge not only from the public but from investigators.”

From the perspective of Johnson & Johnson’s executives and investors, the cyanide scare was dwarfed by another crisis: generic competition. The Hatch-Waxman Act of 1984—which lowered barriers for smaller drug companies to introduce nonbrand versions of drugs whose patents had expired—was negotiated just as bigs like Johnson & Johnson were facing a generational “patent cliff.” The perfect storm required they get creative if they were to preserve their extraordinary margins and profits. Like their peers, Johnson & Johnson responded, not by investing more into R&D, but by raising prices and expanding markets by inventing and pushing new use cases for patented drugs. To accomplish this, the company hired a national sales force—D1 cheerleaders and West Point grads were favored—and spent enormous sums systemically bribing the nation’s doctors and medical thought leaders. Like previous gambits, it was a spectacular success. “Every dollar given to doctors led to between $3.50 and $5 in additional drug sales,” writes Harris.