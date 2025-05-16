The Inspiring Hacktivist Ethos of an Indian Art Studio

Three of these projects are on display at a new show at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, titled “Video After Video: The Critical Media of CAMP,” where the entryway hearkens back to CAMPuter.org: A wall projection cycles rapidly through CAMP’s many possible full forms. I first visited the show in early March, when techno-pessimism suffused the air like smog. In the weeks before, X owner and SpaceX founder Elon Musk had begun gutting federal agencies in his new role at DOGE, a.k.a. the Department of Government Efficiency. Amazon owner Jeff Bezos had ordered The Washington Post’s opinion editors to crusade for “personal liberties and free markets.” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had begun his blatant pivot to the right, with the company dropping policies to combat hate speech on its platforms. The tools that had once promised freedom and democracy seemed unabashedly and decisively to have become those of control and capture. But CAMP’s irreverent, hacktivist projects flicker with a resilient sense of possibility—a reminder that the medium can be severed from its message. High-tech infrastructure becomes pliable in this work, massaged to new ends by the lowest of low tech: wires, rigs, hands.

There is a word in Hindi for this kind of MacGyvering, upcycling, pirating: jugaad, a concept that translates loosely to “making it work.” In an under-resourced country, where corruption and inequality have rendered most things unworkable, jugaad is how many people survive—by making homes out of cardboard and tin, stealing electricity from power cables, sterilizing medical instruments in pressure cookers. But jugaad is also a kind of neoliberal Stockholm syndrome, where the response to state abandonment is to “do it yourself”—to innovate oneself out of a broken system, which, of course, only shores up the system. Recently, I saw the word in the comments under an Instagram reel that showed people walking nonchalantly on a thin plank placed across a crevasse in a road in North India, full of sharp rebars poking upward.

If CAMP’s projects “make it work,” they also ask, “for whom?” One of the exhibits in the show at MoMA, titled “Khirkeeyaan,” was directed by Anand in New Delhi in 2006. For this series of seven short films, Anand set up four-way video connections between various spaces—homes, barbershops, bodegas, workshops—by mounting cameras on top of television sets, and hooking them all up using CCTV and cable TV transmitters. In each instance, the inhabitants of the four networked spaces were invited to chat with one another via this setup, as if on a proto–Zoom call; their exchanges were recorded and then edited into short vignettes. (The neighborhood where Anand conducted this project, Khirki Extension, is itself a backronym of sorts: The area was not zoned for residential use, but so many workers and migrants, unable to afford housing elsewhere, settled there over the years that the government was forced to eventually legitimize it with municipal services.)