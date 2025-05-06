Trump Seethes as Karl Rove’s Harsh On-Air Poll Warning Deflates MAGA

President Donald Trump is angry at longtime GOP strategist Karl Rove. That’s because Rove delivered Trump a stern warning on Fox News about his sliding approval ratings. What caught our attention, though, is what Rove said about immigration, in particular. Rove suggested that Trump is in trouble on what’s supposed to be his best issue, and offered a striking explanation for it that undercuts some of MAGA’s most cherished mythologies about public opinion on this matter. This comes as Trump also delivered another diatribe at the Supreme Court for suggesting he does not have absolute power to deport millions with zero due process, signaling he’ll stick with his deeply unpopular renditions no matter what. We talked to Lakshya Jain, co-founder of the Split Ticket election site, who explains how Trump is rapidly losing his onetime advantage on immigration, why this is such a momentous shift, and how Democrats can capitalize. Listen to this episode here.