Trump’s Attacks on International Students Are the Start of a Wider War

In recent months, foreign students—particularly those participating in pro-Palestine protests—have had their student visas threatened or have been detained and placed in deportation proceedings, signaling a sharp and politically charged shift in federal policy. At the same time, public and private research universities, which depend heavily on international students’ tuition and labor—especially in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines—are facing the erosion of a vital economic pillar. These developments threaten not only the foundational rights of free speech and academic freedom but also the financial stability of the institutions that anchor the U.S. higher education system and conduct the vital research on which the future will be built.

In March, the State Department revoked 300 visas of students involved in activism. By April, more than 4,700 students’ names were removed from the Department of Homeland Security–run Student and Exchange Visitor Program, or SEVIS, database—a post-9/11 system that tracks visa compliance—triggering legal confusion and widespread fear. The purge spawned a legal firestorm with more than 40 federal judges issuing emergency injunctions, forcing the Trump administration to abruptly reverse course. In a federal court hearing later that month, the Trump administration confirmed that it generated the list by running the names of 1.3 million international students through a federal criminal records database. The overwhelming majority of the supposed “hits” were tied to minor infractions like traffic violations or dropped charges. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services then announced it would start screening immigrants’ social media activity for antisemitism.

The message has been unmistakably clear. “We are not going to be importing activists into the United States,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in March, defending the crackdown. Among others targeted for protesting are Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian student leader at Columbia, and Rümeysa Öztürk, a Tufts graduate student who was abducted by plainclothes agents in an unmarked vehicle after co-authoring an op-ed about the genocide in the student paper.