My Palestinian Family Had a Home in West Jerusalem. Then Came 1948.

My uncle’s simple act and his hopeful words captured the heart of the Palestinian refugee tragedy: a people forced into exile but refusing to relinquish their right to return. For over seven decades, this longing has been passed from one generation to the next. But it is not merely nostalgia or poetry; it is about dignity, justice, and a people’s demand that their story not be erased.

Contrary to common belief, the right of return was never the deal-breaker in various Palestinian-Israeli talks, whether in Oslo, Camp David, or Taba. From my own personal work as a journalist and from reputable polling data, it is clear that if allowed to choose, the overwhelming majority of Palestinian refugees would prefer to stay where they are, move to a third country, or return to a future Palestinian state. Only a small minority insist on returning to what is now Israel. But the insistence on the right to return remains near-universal because it embodies a moral and legal recognition of the injustice endured.

Yet, as the chair of the U.N. Conciliation Commission for Palestine, the entity created in 1948 under U.N. Resolution 194 to mediate the Arab-Israeli conflict, the United States understood early on that Israel would never allow the refugees back. Instead, the Americans sought alternatives, notably through local integration of Palestinians in host countries. This gave birth to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA, which was modeled after the Tennessee Valley Authority, aiming to provide employment and support services for the refugees.