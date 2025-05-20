Why the Democratic Tea Party Failed (and How It Could Succeed)

Left abstention was my Rubicon moment with the antiestablishment left. As the 2016 primary dragged on, and it eventually became clear Sanders would lose, many people I knew started to declare they would never vote for Hillary, even to stop Trump. Some latched onto a conspiracy theory, eagerly promoted by the right, that the election had been “rigged.” Others came up with various half-baked rationalizations. But they really couldn’t be talked out of it. I recall being called a “sellout” to my face, trying to persuade someone to back the Democratic ticket. (To use the language of the internet: Wait, you guys are getting paid?) Ultimately, a little over a quarter of Sanders primary voters (interestingly, the quarter with the highest levels of modern-day sexism), or around 3.5 million voters, would sit it out or vote third-party.

The leading commentators of the antiestablishment left have never quite reckoned with this moment. They feel it’s unfair that they’ve become defined by abstention in the eyes of liberals. But, again, they really only have themselves to blame: It’s not just that it happened, it’s that the left themselves kept reminding primary voters of it. Sanders in 2019 and 2020 made allusions to the 2016 primary being “rigged,” and left candidates have often refused to concede primaries. Anyone who spends time on the politics side of social media knows the antiestablishment left loves to publicly threaten not to vote. A particularly striking case came just after the 2020 election when Nina Turner (a prominent Sanders supporter) was running for a special House election. She was initially favored. She had name recognition and support on the ground, and she raised a lot of money. During the course of the campaign, however, she repeatedly refused to say if she voted for Hillary over Trump (presumably she didn’t) and compared voting Biden to eating “a bowl of shit.” Predictably, she lost.

Many of the Biden voters I interviewed brought up left abstention without me asking about it. The antiestablishment left “refused to vote for Harris and killed our turnout,” said Daniel, a white 56-year-old retiree from Florida, in an email. Another Daniel, a 41-year-old white man who works in marketing in California, made a similar interjection: Sanders had “attempted to create factions within the Democratic Party,” which caused division and had “driven voters toward third-party candidates.”