Trump’s Embrace of White South Africans Takes Dark, Unnerving New Turn

Indeed it does. But there’s an even more glaring absurdity here that emerges if you compare the plight of these Afrikaners with that of another distinct population of refugees. I’m talking about the refugees from all over the world, likely in the thousands, who had already received approval to come here under President Joe Biden, but have seen their resettlement interrupted as it was happening, in an act of extraordinary cruelty from Trump and fascist sidekick Stephen Miller. They are now waiting abroad, in limbo, uncertain whether they will ever attain refuge in the United States.

This particular contrast makes the whole saga even more vile. Here’s why: In February, in a lawsuit brought on behalf of refugees granted protections under Biden, a court temporarily ruled against Trump and directed the government to continue resettling some of them. Trump officials have delayed acting on this for months. One of their excuses has been that the resettlement infrastructure has badly decayed on their watch (which is their own doing).

Now contrast this with what happened to the Afrikaners. Trump issued an executive order on February 7th directing the government to resettle those suffering humanitarian hardships back at home. Now dozens of them have undergone the entire process—from originally applying to getting settled in the United States—in barely more than three months.