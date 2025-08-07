Mamdani Calls Out “Betrayal” of Cuomo Conspiring With Trump
Zohran Mamdani is slamming the recent phone call between Andrew Cuomo and Donald Trump.
New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani excoriated Andrew Cuomo’s recent call with President Donald Trump as a “betrayal” to the entire city.
“It is at this very site that we understand the cost of this news, that former Governor Cuomo has been conspiring with President Trump about the fate of this city, about the future of this city, about the facts of this race,” Mamdani said at a Thursday press conference. “It is knowledge that is a betrayal of everything we stand for as New Yorkers. It is knowledge that disappoints us, and yet it does not surprise us. Because it builds on a history that we have seen with this former governor, a history of trying to hide that which he knows is offensive to the values of this city from the people of this city. We see that with this call itself.”
The New York Times reported Wednesday that Cuomo “spoke about the race directly” with the president in recent weeks. Though it’s not clear who initiated the call, or what the two spoke about, Mamdani pointed out that it taking place is enough to condemn Cuomo.
“We know that this former governor has very little regard, whether it be for the Democratic Party, the democratic process, or for Democrats themselves,” Mamdani said. “Because he would rather look past having been beaten by close to 13 points, by a campaign that amassed more votes than any Democratic primary winner in New York City history, to the extent that he would actually have a conversation with the very president who is stealing food from the hungry, who is throwing New Yorkers and Americans from coast to coast off of their health care, and doing so all in service of yet another significant wealth transfer between those who do not have enough in their pocket to those who have more than they know what to do with.”
The Times detailed that Trump and Cuomo’s phone call came as Trump reportedly considers intervening in New York’s mayoral race to help reinforce the anti-Mamdani Wall Street base that has scrambled to get behind either Cuomo or Mayor Eric Adams. Trump has already attacked Mamdani, making unsubstantiated claims about his citizenship and calling him a “communist lunatic.”
It’s clear that Cuomo, who was unable to overcome his sexual harassment and corruption scandals in the primary, is turning back to his true home with the wealthy elites of New York. Trump and Cuomo go way back, as Cuomo’s father, Mario, served as lawyer to the president’s father in the 1980s.
“We know that Andrew Cuomo will sell working people out for his interests, for the interests of the billionaires that supported him, for the interests of Donald Trump. Because all of those interests are lining up as one and the same,” Mamdani continued. “It is time for us to say enough. It is time for us to make clear that what this city deserves is a mayor who when he sees Donald Trump attacking the people of this city, will stand up and fight back against that vision, [and] will not get on the phone with the architect of that vision to speak about a race that we already know should be a referendum on how to make the most expensive city in the United States of America affordable. Not a question of how we can install yet another ambassador for Washington, D.C., in City Hall.”