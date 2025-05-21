The Republicans’ Medicaid Cuts Could Cause a Rural Unemployment Crisis

Rural hospitals are of course critical for patient care—often there’s only one serving a geographically broad swath of territory—but they’re also a major employer in their communities. They employ hundreds or even thousands of people, including nurses, administrative aids, filing clerks, nurses, nursing assistants, and doctors. If Medicaid cuts force rural hospitals to close, as experts suspect they could, rural America could face an unemployment crisis.

Nationwide, hospitals employ about 4 percent of the U.S. workforce, making them America’s sixth-largest employer. It’s harder to tease out exactly how much of the rural workforce they employ, but by some estimates the health care sector accounts for about 14 percent of employment in those areas; there are many rural counties where hospitals are the largest or second-largest employer. (The stereotype of the rural American farmer is a bit outdated, as most agricultural work disappeared decades ago. By 2016, the biggest employment sectors for rural counties were educational services, health care, and social assistance.)

More than a third of hospitals in the U.S. are classified as rural, and they’re more likely to be operating in the red than their urban counterparts. The reasons are tied to the fortunes of rural communities more generally. The hospitals serve smaller populations and so have fewer patients. On top of that, many rural counties are shrinking in population, and the people who remain tend to be older and poorer than the country as a whole. These smaller hospitals have less power than bigger chains when negotiating reimbursement rates with insurance companies, making the government’s health care programs a more important component of their funding. They’re also serving populations that are more likely to be in poor health, and at the same time facing shortages of primary care physicians.