Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme Embraces the Modest Pleasures

The Phoenician Scheme is set in a stylized version of 1950, in which Korda has parlayed his skills as a deal-maker—and his lack of scruples about labor and compensation—into an empire. Infamy precedes him: We learn via voice-over that he is “predeceased” by three wives—one of whom allegedly died by his hand—and estranged from his phalanx of biological children, nine sons and a now-twentysomething daughter, Liesl (Mia Threapleton). The last had been gotten safely to a nunnery several years before the beginning of the film in an attempt to evade her father’s enemies (and his malign influence). The enemies are legion: As the film opens, a transnational think tank has been convened to figure out how to take Korda down. The solution: toppling his holdings, piece by piece, by manipulating the global price of the rivets holding them together.

The Phoenician Scheme has been styled in bespoke sans-serif quotation marks as a thriller; certainly, it’s the closest that Anderson—who doesn’t so much work in genres as subsume them into his auteurist universe—will come to making Die Hard. The opening sequence shows Korda cruising serenely at 5,000 feet in his private plane before a bomb explodes the fuselage (and obliterates the unfortunate factotum riding in the back, who’s blown in half, cartoon-style, by impact). Clearly inured to such midair assassination attempts, Korda calmly commandeers the cockpit controls, ejects the insufficiently deferential pilot, and crash-lands, roughly but successfully, in a cornfield. Briefly incapacitated, he experiences a quasi-religious vision, relayed to him (and us) in gleaming, Bergmanesque black-and-white: a funeral, presided over by Old Testament figures, that seems to be his own. That little shiver of mortality is enough to make Korda think twice about his soul, and what it might cost to reclaim it. Step one in his pilgrim’s progress is reconnecting with Liesl, whose gig as a novitiate suggests the possibility of absolution.

The existential angst of ethically suspect patriarchs is an Andersonian specialty, and there’s a dissertation or two to be written about his cinema as a series of paternal pathos plays. Zsa-zsa Korda is a tough old sonofabitch in the same irascible tradition as Gene Hackman’s Royal Tenenbaum or Bill Murray’s Steve Zissou—or Murray’s magisterial magazine editor, Arthur Howitzer Jr., in The French Dispatch (2021). Such familiarity, which extends to form as well as content (you know those aforementioned quotation marks are in Futura), breeds extreme reactions on the spectrum from contempt to esteem. Love him or hate him, Anderson’s cinema is instantly recognizable; his frames are like calling cards. For a filmmaker to repeat himself so skillfully—to keep wringing surface variations on a theme, while keeping those surfaces pathologically gleaming and neat—suggests a sort of ironclad conviction. As Korda himself likes to say by way of a mantra, “Break, but never bend.”