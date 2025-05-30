A New Working-Class GOP? If “Working-Class” Means $4.3 Million a Year!

You can tell that Republicans know how unpopular the Medicaid cuts in the bill are because they delayed their effectiveness date to minimize their electoral effect, repeatedly denied they are cutting Medicaid—and don’t want to talk at all about how slashing subsidies within the Affordable Care Act would take health coverage away from millions more Americans.

They are hiding the Medicaid cuts behind “work requirements” that are really bureaucratic paperwork requirements that would make it much harder for people with every right to coverage to access it. They would make it more difficult for others to maintain continuous coverage. And if these rules were not about “cutting” Medicaid, the GOP couldn’t claim to be “cutting” roughly $700 billion in Medicaid spending.

But the GOP thinks it has a winner in its work argument. It’s a tired but tested replay of a very old (and, yes, offensive) trope about alleged grifters among supposedly “lazy” poor people. House Speaker Mike Johnson offered a remarkable version of this defense of the “work” provisions: He said they were aimed at “the young men who need to be out working instead of playing video games all day.” If ever there was a quote that should go viral, this is it. Young men, after all, shifted toward the Republicans in 2024. They should know what the party many of them voted for thinks of them.