Ketanji Brown Jackson Wants to Save the Supreme Court From Itself

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the industry’s claims, however, by arguing that it did not have standing to challenge the waiver. The industry argued that the waiver had injured it by allowing California to compel automakers to set higher fuel standards, which would reduce demand for its product. But the three-judge panel concluded that it had not provided any evidence that blocking the waiver would solve its problems. It would be too late to change any of the models already in production and preproduction, the court noted, and there is ample evidence that automakers are adopting higher standards anyway in response to market forces.

This is known in legal terms as redressability, and it is part of the calculus that courts use to determine whether litigants have standing to bring a lawsuit. Article 3 of the Constitution requires that U.S. courts only decide “cases and controversies,” and not merely render advisory opinions unmoored from any real-world consequences. It is not enough to be injured and to identify the party responsible for the alleged injury, in other words. A court must also be able to do something that can “redress” the injury’s harm for a lawsuit to go forward.

In response, the fuel industry asked the Supreme Court to intervene. “Article III standing should not be complicated here,” they wrote in their brief earlier this year. “The question is whether a party has standing to challenge a government action that works by depressing the market for that party’s products. To ask the question is to answer it.” The justices ultimately agreed to hear the case last fall, but only on the standing question and not on the merits of the waiver challenge itself.

The Trump administration, focusing only on the standing question, urged the justices to rule against the industry. Since the merits of the waiver itself aren’t before the court, the Trump Justice Department urged the justices to avoid adopting a more expansive view of Article 3 standing for legal challenges to federal agencies. It also noted that the case was likely to be moot soon anyway, since the administration planned to revoke the waiver once more.