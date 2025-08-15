The 10 Percent Is in a Fit of Rage Over Airport Lounges

To my surprise, however, Mack’s bad op-ed had legs—so much so that it generated some interesting discourse about “elite overproduction.” Fortune’s Nick Lichtenberg (who holds the very-2025 job title “intelligence editor”) wrote that “the declining pleasure of the airport lounge” is “a metaphor for the declining prospects of the upper middle class … [as] certain societies grow so rich and successful that they produce too many people of premium education for the number of premium jobs—or premium experiences—that the economy can actually support.” One result, apparently, is a luxury industry that struggles to calibrate precisely how exclusionary its products and services—such as airport lounges—need to be.

Lichtenberg posted a few days before Mack did, but I caught up with his piece after Mack’s hissy fit prompted me to Google “airport lounges.” On finishing the Fortune piece, I contacted my overproduction guru, Dan Alpert, author of the excellent 2013 book The Age of Oversupply. In Alpert’s view, our economic troubles derive from a global oversupply of both labor and capital. The former depresses living standards for workers; the latter feeds financialization and financial speculation because too much money is chasing too little available capital investment.

Dan belongs to the very small group of people I’ve known more than 60 years. We met in September 1963 in Miss Hambel’s kindergarten class at Roosevelt Elementary School in New Rochelle, New York. A decade ago we became reacquainted through our shared interest in wealth inequality. Dan (whose day job, paradoxically, is investment banking) helped devise something called the Job Quality Index, a very handy metric that tracks the proportion of good jobs created each month, with “good” defined as anything that pays above the mean real wage. The JQI declined between 1990 and 2007, crashed in 2008-2011, and has mostly been creeping up since, though it remains well below its level prior to the 2008 financial crisis. A mere glance at it plotted out in a graph will clarify for you the rage of the working class.