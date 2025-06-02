Small Farmers Are Struggling With Trumpian Chaos—and Bracing for More

The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, or MOFGA, was among the organizations affected by these changes. The group had a multiyear grant from the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program, said executive director Sarah Alexander. Along with another Maine-based group, MOFGA was slated to work with 200 farms in the state to assess whether they met certain criteria to receive funds for improving climate resiliency.

“That money has gone away, and that’s been really devastating,” said Alexander. “That’s a really direct impact that’s both on our budget and work this year with our staff’s [ability] to provide direct training and technical assistance to those farms, but then also the farms ultimately losing out on that money.”

The USDA announced in March that it would issue up to $10 billion in relief for commodity producers for the 2024 crop year, and the White House has mulled additional financial assistance for farmers to mitigate potential effects from tariffs. During Trump’s first term, USDA doled out roughly $23 billion in aid to farmers amid retaliatory Chinese tariffs on certain American imports, including wheat, soybeans, and corn. Given the current uncertainty surrounding the tariffs that Trump can and may impose—and the status of ongoing trade negotiations with China—it’s unclear what kind of financial assistance farmers can expect this time around, if any.