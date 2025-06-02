Trump’s Out-of-Control Debt Is Not a Bug. To the GOP, It’s a Feature.

First, I stipulate “non-wartime presidents” because financing a war, by definition, means adding massively to the debt. During wartime, everybody understands this. In this sense Woodrow Wilson and Franklin Roosevelt are the debt kings. They each increased the national debt by a staggering percentage—nearly 800 percent in both cases. But the former helped win World War I, aiding the cause of democracy and making the United States a global power for the first time, and the latter defeated fascism. Especially in the second case, it was worth every penny.

After them, who’s next, do you suppose? Maybe LBJ, with all that Great Society money sluicing through those shambolic, on-the-take community organizations? Jimmy Carter, the first modern president to leave us with what seemed at the time like a gaping deficit?

The answer is: No and no. The top five modern presidents in terms of percentage added to the national debt are, in order: Ronald Reagan; George W. Bush; Barack Obama; George H.W. Bush; and Donald Trump, term one. That’s right. Four of the top five were Republicans. And though I know some would not agree, I’d put an asterisk next to Obama’s name. He took office during the heat of the biggest economic crisis since the Great Depression, which happened under George W. Bush’s watch, and with the private-sector economy in freefall and credit drying up, he had little choice at the time but to pump money into the economy. (And one of the biggest knocks on Barack is that he didn’t go bigger. He took a lot of stick for the slowness of the recovery for the sake of not adding more to the debt.)