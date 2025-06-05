A Trump Tariff Case Study: Can the U.S. Again Be the Power Tool King?

The Trump administration has circled around that problem. “President Trump is interested in the jobs of the future, not the jobs of the past,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently. “We don’t need to necessarily have a booming textile industry like where I grew up again, but we do want to have precision manufacturing and bring that back.” Precision manufacturing can offer good jobs, but not as many.

In fact, this entire debate seems animated by a vision of a bygone time. “Manufacturing jobs in the past have been good jobs,” says Susan Helper. “I think that’s less to do with something inherent in the nature of manufacturing and more to do with the time period in which the U.S. became a manufacturing power, which was also one in which unions were able to organize.” That ensured good wages and benefits. But the “manufacturing wage premium”—the degree to which factory workers make higher wages than similar workers in other kinds of jobs—“has eroded quite significantly.” Not only that, she adds, “it was never true that all manufacturing jobs were good jobs. Some of them were pretty terrible.” Just ask the women of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory.

Without unions, working in a factory isn’t necessarily better than working in a Walmart or a Starbucks. And if we aren’t talking about vital national security interests (relevant in the case of, say, semiconductors), there may be a limit to how much we want to invest in bringing production of goods like power tools back to the U.S., especially if it means drastically higher prices in the short run.