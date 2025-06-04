PODCAST

Trump Rages at Worsening Budget Bill Fiasco as Musk Admits It’s a Scam As Trump fumes at budget bill foes while Elon Musk exposes the bill’s central sham, the author of a new piece on Musk explains how this fits into the 50-year GOP project of taking from the poor to enrich the wealthy.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Elon Musk in Washington, D.C., on May 30