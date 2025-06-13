Celine Song’s Materialists Tries to Subvert the Rom-Com

In the scant verdure of a steep, rocky landscape, a man in earthy rags sets down a bag of crude tools and picks out a single white flower, then loops its stem around the finger of a woman in a fur pelt. From our present vantage, on the other side of some millennia, the gesture is laden with all kinds of meaning: a marital promise, an exchange of goods—or just a token of animal affection? But the prehistoric ur-couple radiate a kind of naïve clarity, their faces brimming with the joy they find in each other. This is the brief and unexpected opening of Celine Song’s Materialists, a prologue that announces a certain loftiness in the film’s premise. Or in spite of it, as a sudden cut flings us into the classic opener of many a millennial rom-com: the cosmopolitan heroine at her vanity, getting ready for her white-collar job in the big city.

We meet our protagonist, Lucy (Dakota Johnson), in a sunlit montage of her morning routine somewhere in downtown Manhattan. Twenty years ago, Lucy would’ve probably been a media worker—an advice columnist; a magazine editor—but in this economy, she’s the star employee of a high-end matchmaking company, with no fewer than nine weddings under her belt. With a client pool of private equity managers and CFOs, Lucy is aware of how her ivory satin blouse and artful flashes of silver jewelry command a certain type of attention, her body a bundle of class signifiers that quietly telegraph wealth. Within minutes in public, she has handed her business card to a man who eyes her on the street. His look is forthright, primal; hers is never so simple, subjecting his romantic potential to a private, discerning calculus.

What better genre than the rom-com to stage a confrontation between personal desire and social expectation? Across the late 1990s and early 2000s, a boom in rom-com production shaped the mainstream cultural register, with box-office hits like Hitch (2005) and My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) redefining the genre’s metrics of commercial success. After a relative lull in the 2010s, a recent wave of mid-budget productions—including Anyone but You (2023), starring Glen Powell, the toothy leading man of the moment, and last year’s fan fiction–inspired The Idea of You—suggests a resurgence of earnest stories about lovelorn individuals entwined by chance and locked in a pas de deux with life’s foibles. Materialists seems to ride this momentum while purporting to offer something more cerebral and subversive.

Lucy is a hawker of romantic promise who approaches her own love life with mercenary pragmatism. The catch, of course, is that her methodical system of computing value trips on the unknown variable of the human heart. We’re introduced to the duo that tests the certitude of her professed desires at the extravagant wedding of a wealthy client. There’s the older, smooth-talking Harry (Pedro Pascal), an investment banker and brother to the groom, at ease in the grandeur of gilded rooms with vaulting ceilings and dripping chandeliers. A single calla lily sits in the boutonniere of his pristine tux; a luxury watch curls around his left wrist. Then there’s John (Chris Evans), a struggling theater actor-cum-cater-waiter and proud Bernie voter with a broad Bostonian drawl, his only commending factor a romantic history with Lucy. If Harry seems to promise a life of ballrooms and grand entrances—of taking up space—John is all table-side interruptions and stolen moments at the staff exit. The first time we see Lucy and John speak privately, it’s in the loading zone outside the reception venue, sneaking a cigarette and a catch-up as he packs up the catering van.