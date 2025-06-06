The Real Reason for the Trump-Musk Feud is Uglier Than You Think

Which leads to an argument we keep hearing: The Trump-Musk feud reveals the deep, possibly irreconcilable strains in the MAGA alliance between the tech-bro oligarchs and the Trumpist populists. Yes, Trump and Musk do differ on things like tariffs and immigration. But on fundamental matters involving the role of the state in creating a more (or less) egalitarian future, the two men are largely in sync.

For one thing, both view the state largely as something to capture for themselves—Musk to gain support for his Promethean schemes for the future of “humanity,” and Trump to engage in world-historical self-dealing and corruption. This was neatly captured by Trump’s threat to cancel Musk’s federal contracts. Musk’s visions for space travel and electric vehicles have benefited enormously from federal support over the years. His achievements might not exist without the U.S. state. Yet Musk’s DOGE—with its assault on science, universities, and research and development—would dramatically downsize the state’s role in enabling the future flourishing of countless Americans and in keeping total immiseration and death at bay for the poorest of the poor. As Michelle Goldberg notes, the DOGE boys showed zero curiosity about who is being helped by all that foreign aid, and how.

Musk does have some sort of vision of future human flourishing. But he often talks about keeping alive the human “consciousness,” an oddly cold concept that doesn’t really depend on making the whole world a better and fairer place for living, breathing human beings. It could be kept alive by a select few—some of them on a faraway planet like, say, Mars—once the civilizational dead weight were systematically abandoned, as cutting foreign aid seems like a first step toward doing.