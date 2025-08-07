Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Official Caught in Bombshell January 6 Tape Urging Cop Murder

Police bodycam footage reveals the Trump administration official calling on rioters to “kill” police officers defending the Capitol on January 6.

A very large crowd of men surround a Metropolitan Police officer near the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Eric Lee/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Demonstrators drag and capture a Metropolitan Police officer, while attempting to enter the Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

NPR has obtained police bodycam footage of Trump Justice Department official Jared Wise calling on January 6 rioters to kill police officers.

“You guys are disgusting, man. You guys are disgusting,” Wise can be seen and heard saying on the footage. “I’m former law enforcement, you’re disgusting. You are the Nazi, you are the Gestapo, you can’t see it, cuz you’re chasing your pension.”

“Yeah! Fuck them, yeah! Kill ’em, yeah!” he later cheers as rioters push their way forward.

Wise’s incendiary statements, which he admitted to under oath in January, first made headlines in July after he was appointed senior counselor to Ed Martin, who was working to help January 6 rioters fight against “improper investigative tactics and unethical prosecutions.”

Wise defended his speech as a heat of the moment action influenced by what he saw as “police brutality” on the part of the Capitol officers.

“Those are terrible things to say. Of course. I shouldn’t say those things,” he said in court. “I think I was careless and used, like, terrible words when I was angry.”

Wise worked for the FBI from 2004 to 2017 before moving on to the far-right propaganda machine Project Veritas, where he infiltrated teachers’ unions across the Midwest. Wise was charged with two felonies and four misdemeanor counts in 2023, including trespassing and disrupting the orderly conduct of government, for his actions on January 6. All of his charges (and the charges of hundreds of other rioters) were dropped by Trump.

Wise’s pardoning and senior appointment show that Trump truly sees no wrong in what happened on January 6, and he won’t even pretend to. Rather than display any level of accountability, he rewards and uplifts those, like Wise, who called for violence against police and against the country in his name.

Rachel Kahn/
/

Trump Reveals Dark Plan to Rig the Census—and Keep GOP in Power

Trump attempted to interfere with the census once before. Now he’s trying again.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump announced his plan to conduct a new U.S. census that excludes undocumented immigrants on Thursday.

“I have instructed our Department of Commerce to immediately begin work on a new and highly accurate CENSUS based on modern day facts and figures and, importantly, using the results and information gained from the Presidential Election of 2024,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

“People who are in our Country illegally WILL NOT BE COUNTED IN THE CENSUS. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he continued.

The census is counted every 10 years and is the gold standard for population tallying. It’s used to determine how many House seats each state has and allocate federal funding. The census counts everyone living in the U.S., including “foreign-born” residents like naturalized citizens, people with green cards, undocumented immigrants, refugees, and students here on visas. 

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, an immigration lawyer with the American Immigration Council, called Trump’s proposal  “wildly unconstitutional.”

“The Constitution makes clear that all people must be counted. Not all citizens. People,” he wrote. 

Trump has attempted to alter the census before: In his first term, he tried to add a question about citizenship to the 2020 census and was blocked by the Supreme Court. 

The president’s hope to conduct the census sooner also aligns with his gerrymandering scheme, as redistricting is only meant to take place once every decade, after the census is completed. 

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

“Oversized Kennel”: Ex–Alligator Alcatraz Worker Reveals Awful Details

The swampland concentration camp is no place for humans.

The entrance to immigrant detention center Alligator Alcatraz
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Detainees at “Alligator Alcatraz” are being kept in a “human-sized kennel,” according to a former corrections officer at Donald Trump’s wetland-themed concentration camp.

In an exclusive interview with NBC6, Lindsey, who was identified by only her first name, said that people being held at the hastily constructed immigrant detention facility in the Florida Everglades were being treated like animals. 

“It’s inhumane the way that they’re keeping their residents,” she told NBC6. 

Lindsey described each tent at the facility as having eight large cages, housing 35 to 38 inmates, so around 300 per tent. “They have no sunlight. There’s no clock in there. They don’t even know what time of the day it is. They have no access to showers. They shower every other day or every four days,” she said. 

Detainees have previously alleged identical horrific conditions, claiming that they had no access to water and had not been allowed to bathe.  

Lindsey said that rain had been a problem, sending water pouring into the tents. Last month, there were reports of extensive flooding at the facility. 

She also reported that there had been similar problems with the employee housing, which was a shared trailer. “We had to use the porta-johns. We didn’t have hot water half the time. Our bathrooms were backed up,” Lindsey said.

Human Rights Watch reported nearly 72 percent of people detained by Immigration Customs Enforcement had no criminal history. Lindsey similarly told NBC6 that “not everybody there is a criminal.”

Lindsey said she’d worked at the facility for about a week before contracting Covid-19, after which she was fired, having been accused of “altering medical paperwork” submitted to Gardaworld, the private security company responsible for staffing “Alligator Alcatraz.” She said she was “pissed off” about being fired. 

“But more so than ever, like, they’re doing wrong,” she added.

Judges overseeing lawsuits against the facility are still attempting to determine who has actual authority over it, as the federal government has failed to produce an official agreement between Florida’s Division of Emergency Management and the Department of Homeland Security. 

Most Recent Post
Rachel Kahn/
/

Cornyn Says FBI Will Do Republicans’ Bidding and Hunt Texas Democrats

The FBI appears to be turning into the GOP’s personal attack dog.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Senator John Cornyn are laughing while seated on a couch and armchair.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
FBI Director Kash Patel and Senator John Cornyn laughing it up

The FBI has agreed to help hunt down Texas Democratic lawmakers, according to Republican Senator John Cornyn, who made the request.

“I am proud to announce that Director Kash Patel has approved my request for the FBI to assist state and local law enforcement in locating runaway Texas House Democrats,” Cornyn said in a statement Thursday. “I thank President Trump and Director Patel for supporting and swiftly acting on my call for the federal government to hold these supposed lawmakers accountable.”

The Texan Democrats fled their state in an attempt to prevent Republicans from drawing new districts to help their own party gain more seats in the House. Many Democrats are currently sheltering in New York and Illinois, and they’ve advertised their whereabouts.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker doesn’t believe that the FBI has any grounds to arrest the state lawmakers—they’re not doing anything illegal under federal law—but figures the federal law enforcement agents may attempt to intimidate the representatives.

“The FBI agents might show up just to, I don’t know, again, to put a show on,” he said Wednesday.

There have been no criminal warrants filed against the Texan Democrats, though the speaker of the Texas House has issued civil warrants in an attempt to force the lawmakers to return. Cornyn requested assistance from the FBI in a letter on Tuesday, asking for federal assistance in the enforcement of a state issue rather than alleging a federal crime had been committed.

“Governor Abbott and Texas state law enforcement officers are doing what they can within the confines of the law, but federal help may be necessary,” Cornyn wrote.

So far, it’s not clear whether the FBI has taken action in the case. But it could spark a conflict between the Trump administration and Illinois electeds, as the redistricting war grows into a larger battle between Democratic state leaders and the Republican administration.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Takes Marching Orders From Fox With Tech CEO Attack

Who’s in charge here?

Donald Trump speaks at a podium in the Oval Office
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post/Getty Images

At least one Republican doesn’t believe in a free market, and he’s in the White House.

Donald Trump took to Truth Social Thursday to demand the immediate resignation of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

“The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem,” Trump wrote. “Thank you for your attention to this problem!”

The post was most likely influenced by Senator Tom Cotton’s appearance on Fox Business, which aired minutes before Trump hit send.

Tan, a Malayan-born American business executive, has investments in hundreds of Chinese tech firms, including eight that are connected to the Chinese military, reported Reuters. One source told the newswire in April that Tan had divested from those positions, though the extent of his divestment was not made known.

Tan was appointed to run the chip manufacturer in March.

Cotton wrote a letter Wednesday to Intel board chair Frank Yeary, raising concerns about Tan’s various ties to China and some $8 billion that Intel received from the U.S. federal government by way of the CHIPS and Science Act.

“Intel is required to be a responsible steward of American taxpayer dollars and to comply with applicable security regulations,” the Arkansas senator wrote. “Mr. Tan’s associations raise questions about Intel’s ability to fulfill these obligations.”

Intel’s stock fell by 4 percent in after-hours trading after Trump made his post.

But having a U.S. president intervene in the business decisions of an independent company would set a “very unfortunate precedent,” according to analysts.

“You don’t want American presidents dictating who runs companies, but certainly his opinion has merit and weight,” Phil Blancato, CEO of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, told Reuters.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Alan Dershowitz Yelled Out of Farmers Market for Being a Jerk

The former Epstein lawyer tried to harass a pierogi seller. It didn’t go well for him.

Alan Dershowitz holds a file folder and walks outside a Manhattan courthouse
Sarah Yenesel/Getty Images

Alan Dershowitz was once again denied pierogies at a farmers market.

After being turned away by the vendors of the Good Pierogi stand at the West Tisbury Farmer’s Market in Martha’s Vineyard last week, Donald Trump’s former lawyer once again left the market empty-handed Wednesday.

“I’m here in an effort to try to restore community and to ask you to sell me pierogi in the interest of keeping the island together so we don’t have to have two pierogi stands: one for anti-Zionists and one for people who will sell to anybody,” Dershowitz said, according to a video from the MV Times.

Last week, Dershowitz claimed that the vendors had refused to sell to him because of his staunch support for Israel’s catastrophic military campaign in Gaza, which has killed more than 60,000 people and caused widespread famine. He’d threatened to sue the supposedly bigoted owners for refusing sale.

But despite Dershowitz’s complaints, the Good Pierogi stand boasted the largest line at the farmer’s market Wednesday. When Dershowitz finally reached the front of the line, he attempted to hand vendors a copy of his book The Ten Big Anti-Israel Lies: and How to Refute Them With Truth, which the vendors refused.

“I am very surprised that you’re here because of the things that you’ve been saying about us and the business online,” replied Krem Miskevich, the chef who co-runs Good Pierogi. “I really do not appreciate what you’ve been sharing in the last week.”

Dershowitz interrupted, “It’s true.”

“Is it true? You have proof that I am an antisemite?” the vendor shot back.

Dershowitz accused the vendor of being part of a group that protested the island’s Jewish Cultural Festival earlier this year. A group of about 10 demonstrators from Ceasefire MV appeared at the July event to protest speakers and funders who supported Israel’s military onslaught against the Palestinians.

Dershowtz tried to argue with the vendors. “This is not a cross-examination, it’s a conversation,” said one of the people behind the stall, eliciting cheers from the crowd that had formed around them. Dershowitz called the cheering crowd bigots.

“Hey, don’t call us bigots! Don’t call us bigots! My grandparents died in the Holocaust! Don’t you call me an antisemite!” snapped a marketgoer.

“Time to go! Time to go,” the crowd chanted.

“There are other people who want pierogies!” shouted one person, and another cried, “Go home, Alan!” He eventually sauntered off sans small dumplings.

In a statement Wednesday, Miskevich said that the reason they’d originally refused Dershowitz had nothing to do with Zionism at all. “When he came to our booth, I experienced a surge of emotion,” the post about the initial reaction with Dershowitz reads. “In this case, what was in the forefront of my mind was in fact that this was the high-profile attorney who represented several sexual predators and abusers, including Jeffrey Epstein.”

Dershowitz, who has been shunned from the island community for years, helped negotiate a “non-prosecution agreement” for the alleged sex trafficker with ties to Trump. Two women have alleged that they were directed to have sex with Dershowitz while he was in Epstein’s orbit, which he has denied.

Epstein has been at the forefront of a lot of people’s minds after the Justice Department clawed back the release of the convicted sex offender’s so-called “client list,” claiming that—contrary to prior statements—such a thing didn’t exist.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

JD Vance Abused Power to Raise River Levels for Family Kayaking Trip

The vice president saw no problem with the request.

Vice President JD Vance speaking into a mic
Eric Lee/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance made the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, or USACE, raise the water level in a river to make it easier for his family to go kayaking in Ohio.

The Guardian reported that Vance requested that the engineers change the output of the Little Miami River at Caesar Creek Lake, a task that is usually reserved only for public events and emergency first responder training. But to do it at the personal request of the vice president and his family—while not illegal—is a blatant exploitation of the privileges that Vance’s office gives him. The Guardian noted that Vance’s request wasn’t just to aid the Secret Service but to create “ideal kayaking conditions” for Vance and his family.

USACE data confirms a significant increase and then decrease in the river’s water levels corresponding with Vance’s arrival and departure from his family river excursion earlier this month.

It’s especially twisted for Vance to burn up public labor and resources for his family’s own leisure while his administration makes massive cuts to the National Park Service, which made his little river day possible in the first place.

“Those cuts are directly impacting middle-class families’ vacations,” former Bush administration ethics lawyer Richard Painter told The Guardian. “Whether they are doing it for the Secret Service or for him I think is splitting hairs. What he ought to be doing is choosing another place.”

The NPS has had more than a quarter of its workforce slashed since President Trump took office.

“When I was President Obama’s ethics czar in the White House I got a lot of unusual requests, but I never got one to increase the outflow of a waterway as part of a government official going kayaking,” former White House special counsel Norm Eisen said. “I never would have permitted this kind of a thing because whether it technically violates the rules or not, it creates the appearance that the vice-president of the United States is getting special treatment that’s not available to the average person who wants to utilise that body of water for recreational purposes.… While there may well be security-related explanations or justifications that come into the analysis, my reaction is: I don’t care. We shouldn’t be utilising government resources in this way. I never would have allowed it.”

Vance’s office has yet to comment.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

New Detail Blows Huge Hole in Trump’s Story About Epstein Friendship

Donald Trump said he ended the friendship in 2004. But that doesn’t appear to be the case.

A photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein is displayed on a London bus stop
Leon Neal/Getty Images
A photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein displayed on a London bus stop

A resurfaced line from a 2007 New York Post report has called into question whether Donald Trump actually booted Jeffrey Epstein from Mar-a-Lago when he said he did.

The president has claimed that his long friendship with the pedophilic socialite corroded after Trump learned that Epstein was abducting his underage female employees at Mar-a-Lago. Reporting from The Wall Street Journal and the Miami Herald has indicated that Trump remained connected to Epstein until at least October 2007, when Epstein acted inappropriately toward a Mar-a-Lago club member’s daughter. That same month, Epstein’s account was listed as “closed” in Mar-a-Lago’s books.

But a nixed membership didn’t mean that Epstein stopped visiting Mar-a-Lago, the sex trafficker told the Post.

“Epstein denies he is banned from Mar-a-Lago and says, in fact, he was recently invited to an event there,” the Post reported at the time, in a line recently dredged up by independent journalist Roger Sollenberger.

Whether Epstein actually attended an event after his membership account was closed has not been confirmed.

That exchange with the Post would have taken place seven years after Epstein’s most prominent accuser, Virginia Giuffre, said she was kidnapped from Trump’s Florida resort by Ghislaine Maxwell.

Trump made international headlines last month when he admitted to reporters aboard Air Force One that he knew Epstein had “stolen” underage girls on his payroll at Mar-a-Lago, including Giuffre.

Two years after Giuffre was abducted, Trump told New York magazine that he had known Epstein for 15 years and referred to him as a “terrific guy.”

“It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” Trump said at the time.

In 2003, Trump participated in a 50th birthday book for Epstein at the request of Maxwell, penning a letter to Epstein in which he referred to the disgraced financier as his “pal” and waxed poetic about their shared “secret.”

In 2005, police opened a criminal investigation into Epstein after reports emerged that he had paid a 14-year-old girl for a massage at his Palm Beach residence, a strategy that Epstein and Maxwell’s victims said was often the beginning of their sexual abuse.

Epstein pleaded guilty to prostituting minors in June 2008.

Most Recent Post
Rachel Kahn/
/

GOP Rep Posts Naked Man’s Photo in Wild Fight With Rival Congressman

Is Representative Derrick Van Orden doing OK?

Representative Derrick Van Orden speaks in the Capitol
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
Representative Derrick Van Orden

Elected Republicans these days seem to view the gravity of their office with naked contempt—but this Wisconsin representative took it to a whole new level.

Republican Representative Derrick Van Orden tweeted out a picture of a nude dude with a ski mask, tagging his Democratic peer: This you?

X Derrick Van Orden @derrickvanorden Looks like @MarkPocan is taking a little European VaCa after his long series of struggle sessions. Enjoy your time, Mark, wear sunscreen. (photo of a naked man wearing a ski mask and holding a long stick with a dildo attached

It’s the latest incident in a long line of political beef between Van Orden and Democratic Representative Mark Pocan, both congressmen from Wisconsin. Van Orden wrote in the post, “Looks like @MarkPocan is taking a little European VaCa after his long series of struggle sessions. Enjoy your time, Mark, wear sunscreen.”

Pocan responded to the photo (which was not of him) saying, “KKKlassy, Derrick, KKKlassy.”

Van Orden, a MAGA Republican who has spouted the kind of racist America First rhetoric common on the right, then doubled down in his response, saying: “So you running around flashing your naked self in Europe with a sex toy taped to a stick makes me a white supremacist? Do you have any idea how ugly this makes you look?”

Pocan retorted, accusing Van Orden of being drunk—a favorite attack of the Democratic congressman who, during an argument live on TV, said to Van Orden, “Are you drinking right now?”

Pocan, a progressive voice in Congress, has been a member of the House since 2012 when he ran for now-Senator Tammy Baldwin’s old seat. Van Orden was first elected in 2022 after a failed run in 2020 endorsed by Donald Trump. The two congressmen first exchanged verbal blows in 2021 during Van Orden’s reelection campaign, over Van Orden’s presence at the rally turned insurrection on January 6, 2021, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Former Republican Representative Reid Ribble, who considers himself a friend to both men, seemed a bit tired of the back-and-forth.

“It’s all just nonsense,” he told the Journal Sentinel. “But they can’t seem to let go of it.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

“Bullsh*t”: Trump and JD Vance Snap Over Epstein Cover-Up Meeting

Donald Trump and JD Vance are in a panic over reports about the meeting.

JD Vance watches while Donald Trump speaks at a podium
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance flatly denied reports that they planned to hold a strategy meeting about the government’s next steps in quelling the outrage over Jeffrey Epstein. 

During a press conference in the Oval Office Wednesday, Trump was asked whether Vance had dinner plans with a number of top administration officials to strategize about the Epstein case. 

“I don’t know, I could ask you that,” Trump replied, motioning for Vance to jump in.  

“I saw it reported today, and it’s completely fake news,” Vance said. “We’re not meeting to talk about the Epstein situation, and I think the reporter who reported it needs to get better sources.”

“The whole thing is a hoax,” Trump continued. “It’s put out by the Democrats because we’ve had the most successful six months in the history of our country, and that’s just a way of trying to divert attention to something that’s total bullshit.”

Three sources familiar with the meeting had told CNN that White House officials would meet Wednesday night to discuss a unified response to the ongoing turmoil over the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files. The meeting would include Vance and the slate of officials that sources said were behind the White House’s ongoing strategy: Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel, and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles. 

The White House was reportedly “floored” that information about the meeting leaked to the public, according to CNN host Kasie Hunt. “But now, after significant news coverage of this scheduled meeting, sources say it may be moved, rescheduled, or canceled entirely,” Hunt said Wednesday night, after Trump and Vance rejected the reports altogether. 

The public is clamoring for more transparency around Epstein, especially after the Department of Justice clawed back the release of the convicted sex offender’s so-called “client list,” claiming that—contrary to prior statements—such a thing didn’t exist. 

Earlier this week, the government conducted a lengthy interview with Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime confidante of Epstein’s—over the requests of his accusers—who may angle for a presidential pardon in exchange for exonerating Trump in the face of the ever-emerging ties to his former neighbor and friend.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington