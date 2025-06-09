Fox News Quietly Admits to Major Trump Failure amid Fresh DOGE Fiasco

Fox News hosts have gotten very aggressive in pinning down Trump officials over the failures of Trump’s trade agenda. Stuart Varney sharply questioned a top official over the loss of manufacturing jobs in the latest jobs report, and Maria Bartiromo usefully prodded a second official over the failure to produce trade deals. Taken together, these constitute a surprise admission that the latest machinations involving Trump’s tariffs reveal that they aren’t coming close to having their advertised effects. Meanwhile, an extraordinary Washington Post report reveals that administration officials are scrambling to reverse large numbers of firings under Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, another serious admission of what a fiasco DOGE remains. On today’s episode, economist Kathryn Anne Edwards usefully explains how all these developments reveal the deeper set of failings driving Trump’s vision and worldview, possibly putting us on a slow drift toward recession. Listen to this episode here.