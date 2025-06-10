Trump’s California Crackdown Is a Sign of Weakness

Indeed, Trump’s own efforts to send people to third countries has hit its own series of legal and logistical roadblocks. The Supreme Court barred the administration from sending further flights of Venezuelans who were accused of membership in an international prison gang without providing hearings where they can contest those allegations. Federal courts have also intervened to block other ad hoc deportation efforts, including efforts to deport non-nationals to unstable African countries like Libya and South Sudan, some of which are in the middle of civil wars.

One of the Trump administration’s problems is that it is high on its own supply. It has often depicted the United States as occupied by teeming throngs of violent migrants and international gang members. Now it is struggling to discover that its bigoted perception is not actually the reality. Miller, for example, reportedly shouted at ICE officials to carry out more raids at Home Depot, apparently driven by the common perception that large numbers of undocumented day laborers are milling around there. ICE has followed suit at Home Depot stores in and around Los Angeles County, all without much apparent success.

I do not doubt the Trump administration’s desire to remove as many immigrants from the United States as possible, nor do I dispute that its authoritarian tendencies are shaping events here at home. There appears to be an ideological desire to punish California and inflict harm upon its residents and elected officials because it happens to be a big blue state. (Trump even threatened to arrest Governor Gavin Newsom for no apparent reason on Monday.) At the same time, they don’t appear to be very good at this on a practical level, and they don’t have any answers for their shortcomings other than these sporadic and legally dubious shows of force. The real question now is how much damage they’ll do to the rule of law and the Union along the way.