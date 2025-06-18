Trump’s Cruel and Costly Budget Bill Just Got Even Worse

Mencken! Thou shouldst be here at this hour. I didn’t start reading H.L. Mencken until middle age, partly because certain ugly aspects to his character came to light during my youth, partly because conservatives adopted his style, and partly because I didn’t like Mencken’s contempt toward the “booboisie.” But Mencken’s rudeness was the right antidote to the politically clueless 1920s, and it has a new relevance 100 years later.

“As democracy is perfected,” Mencken wrote in 1920, “the office [of the President] represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. We move toward a lofty ideal. On some great and glorious day, the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”

You’ve probably heard that quote before. We could conduct a lively debate about when Mencken’s prophesy came true. In my opinion, it was in January 1981. (You must remember that before he was a secular saint, Ronald Reagan was a person whose forehead-smiting ignorance occasioned a steady stream of news stories.) If not Reagan, then certainly George W. Bush fulfilled Mencken’s prophecy. Which means I should have been used to the phenomenon by the time Trump came along. I am not.

The occasion for these sour observations is the Senate Republican majority’s version of the House-passed budget reconciliation bill, or anyway the most contentious parts of it (text; section-by-section summary; shorter summary). Like the House bill, the Senate version is premised on the moronic notion that you can cut taxes by $4 trillion and make it up by throwing a bunch of people off Medicaid. President Donald Trump says he believes this, and I’m inclined to believe that he believes this because he is—well, you know.