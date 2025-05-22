House Republicans Are About to Touch the Third Rail

Until now, the “third rail” cliché (the metaphor being an electrified steel subway rail that kills any who touch it) was reserved exclusively for Social Security and Medicare. These two, very expensive programs serve people age 65 and over, a cohort that’s long been the most powerful constituency in American politics thanks to elevated voter turnout (and is more numerous now as the Baby Boom ages). Exempting these two programs from budget cuts is not always good policy (Social Security benefits should be taxed more aggressively at high incomes), but since 1982, when Tip O’Neill aide Kirk O’Donnell first coined the third-rail metaphor, it’s been smart politics.

Social Security and Medicare encompass 36 percent of all federal spending. Add in interest on the national debt that absolutely must be paid, and 47 percent of all federal spending is un-cuttable. If the discussion is among Republicans (and it usually is), then defense spending, being sacrosanct, must also be exempted, taking 60 percent of all federal spending off the table.

You can see why Republicans are reluctant to grant Medicaid third-rail status. It constitutes 10 percent of all federal spending; protect Medicaid and now you’re excluding from spending cuts 70 percent of the total (actually a little more, because Republicans won’t likely cut military pensions or veterans benefits either). Even with just 60 percent of spending off limits, Republicans aren’t going to find anywhere near enough in cuts to pay for $4.6 trillion in tax cuts over the next ten years. This week’s Freedom Caucus rebellion was about adding a teensy bit less than $5.1 trillion to the current $1.9 trillion deficit by whacking Medicaid a little more. To characterize these rebels as fiscal conservatives is, as I’ve noted, preposterous.