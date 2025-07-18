Inside the Fight to Save SNAP and Medicaid

The massive new Republican law narrowly passed by Congress this month could strip health care and nutrition benefits from millions of low-income Americans, even as some of the wealthiest households benefit from extended tax breaks. But the timeline and degree of these losses are somewhat uncertain: Some of the provisions most damaging to the social safety net will not be implemented until after the next congressional midterm elections, while others will be in effect as early as next year.

Some of the bill’s most significant cuts won’t kick in anytime soon. Major Medicaid funding changes that experts say will lead to states cutting their programs—such as new restrictions to the state provider tax and state-directed payments—will not go into effect until 2028. But new Medicaid work requirements will be implemented earlier: no later than December 31, 2026. New work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, may be implemented immediately; however, a provision to push more of the cost of SNAP onto states will not go into effect for most states until late 2027, with some exceptions.

Even aside from the parts of the law that will go into effect immediately, experts warn that states will begin making decisions that further restrict benefits ahead of the implementation of certain provisions in an effort to head off some of the incoming damage. In anticipation of restrictions to the Medicaid provider tax, which states use to help cover the cost of the program, health centers across the country are already bracing for closure. Rural hospitals in particular will be affected, and closures would harm those Americans who themselves are not Medicaid recipients but visit medical centers that would otherwise rely on these funds.

“These practices, these pediatric offices, these hospitals, will not be able to stay open with this reduced funding, and that’s going to create huge problems, both for the health of the Medicaid beneficiaries and the health of everyone in those communities,” said Johanna Lister, who works for the child health organization Zero to Three as the director of policy for HealthySteps, a pediatric care network, in a call with reporters. Although a medical center in Nebraska was the first to announce that it will close due to the impending Medicaid provisions, other rural hospitals may also turn to closure.