UPS Drivers Are Battling Deadly Heat—Without AC in Their Trucks

By the time Pat got out on the road in Long Island on Tuesday morning, temperatures outside were still in the mid-80s. A thermometer in the cab of his UPS delivery truck had hit 110 degrees. Its translucent white roof—featured on older versions of the iconic brown haulers—is meant in part to create more visibility for drivers to search around for packages, since it doesn’t need to be lit during the day. “They’re supposed to reflect the sun. But it’s fiber glass, and it transfers the heat right into the vehicles,” he told me just after his shift ended around 7 p.m., comparing the back of his truck to a sardine can. “If you have to look for two or three packages, the heat gets to you. There’s no ventilation,” he said. “It’s crazy hot.” By noon, as Pat continued ferrying packages to customers, the thermometer in his truck hit 120. By one o’clock it had climbed to 125. It may well have gotten hotter, but the thermometer “doesn’t show anything over that.”

That plastic yellow thermometer was provided by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the union that represents 350,000 UPS drivers and warehouse workers around the country. (Like all the UPS workers I spoke to for this story, Pat asked to be referred to only by his first name for fear of retaliation from UPS.) As part of the contract the union negotiated with UPS in 2023, the company is now required to provide workers with several protections against the kind of extreme heat many of them are facing across the U.S. right now. Those include readily available clean water and ice, as well as access to “cool zones” and the right to take and extend breaks when they feel overheated. The contract further mandated UPS to install fans in the largely non-air-conditioned warehouses where packages are sorted and loaded, and in the front of vehicles. Delivery trucks have also been outfitted with heat exhaust shields and vents. UPS Teamsters, though, are still waiting on some of these historic protections.

UPS is required to equip its fleet with at least 28,000 new air-conditioned delivery trucks by the time the current contract expires in 2028; toward that end, all new vans UPS purchases after January 1, 2024 are supposed to have air conditioning. As of last summer, CNN reported, it hadn’t bought any. UPS Brand Management Representative Becca Hunnicut did not directly answer my questions about whether UPS has purchased any new delivery vehicles equipped with air conditioning since the beginning of 2024 and if any its delivery trucks currently have air conditioning. She wrote over email that the company is “installing air conditioning in all new delivery vehicles we buy and adding them as quickly as possible,” adding that UPS does not “publicly share the number of vehicles we purchase” and that it is “prioritizing deployment in the hottest regions.”

Given the lack of federal heat protections for workers, union contracts are one of the few routes for employees to ensure they stay out of harm’s way in extreme heat. As UPS drivers have learned, though, winning those protections on paper is only part of the fight. Making sure the company follows through on its promises—and encouraging co-workers to take advantage of the rights they’ve won—is an ongoing battle. For the last two weeks, Pat and other UPS workers across the U.S. who are active in a rank-and-file network of Teamsters members, Teamsters for a Democratic Union, have organized early morning meetings in the parking lots outside of UPS warehouses to inform drivers and indoor workers alike about the protections their contract provides them against extreme heat.