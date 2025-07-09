The Ugly Politics of Jackson, Mississippi’s Ongoing Water Crisis

As progress stalled—or failed to materialize for many local residents—Lumumba began to question what the $600 million was being used for. JXN Water had brought in Jacobs Engineering, a national behemoth that has profited off other cities’ privatized water systems, to operate the water treatment plants. This upset local operators and officials who had hoped the contract could generate revenue for the cash-strapped city. Lumumba accused Henifin of failing to carry out a competitive procurement process and questioned whether JXN Water was actually improving water for the city. Henifin accused Lumumba of running a smear campaign and responded by spending $1.5 million of JXN Water’s supposedly strained budget to place advertisements on local TV and send mailers to customers’ homes. This was a battle for Jackson’s trust, and residents had to decide who had their best interest in mind: the outside expert or their elected officials.

The feud reached a fever pitch after Lumumba’s letter, and soon the two men were sitting for dueling interviews with the Mississippi Free Press to explain their side of the rift. Henifin joked that he and the mayor couldn’t stand to sit in the same room as one another. At the heart of their dispute was a disagreement about the future of Jackson’s water. Lumumba was concerned that Henifin’s plan to use federal funds to retire the city’s debt and return the system to solvency was essentially fattening the calf for the state to take over under a regional authority. Henifin suggested that the city officials didn’t have the technical expertise or the capacity to oversee their own infrastructure.

Lumumba and other city officials felt that control over this public resource was a matter of principle, while Henifin saw it as a practical problem that should be kept away from politicians. Investment in infrastructure often doesn’t come to fruition for 50 to 100 years, benefiting generations down the line but doing nothing to sway voters in the near term—as Kamala Harris and many other Democrats learned last fall when voters were largely unmoved by the success of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, arguably the centerpiece legislative accomplishment of the Biden administration. For Henifin, politics was one of the reasons the city infrastructure got so bad to begin with. “Jackson,” he said, “was not unlike a lot of other water utilities across the United States that are run as part of the city government by elected officials who tended to kick the ball down the road and not increase rates because it’s politically unpopular.”

Harvey Johnson Jr., the first Black Mayor of Jackson, told me this is one of the greatest misconceptions about the city’s water infrastructure. While he was in office—he served as mayor between 1997 and 2005 and then again from 2009 to 2013—the city of Jackson invested roughly $150 million in water and sewer-related projects. Johnson repeatedly warned that the aging infrastructure needed to be addressed, but the state only agreed to loan the city $6 million.