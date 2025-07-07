E. Jean Carroll Speaks—and She’s Throwing Darts All Across Trumpworld

Burleigh: People forget you had a great career as a writer. This book is kind of a reminder.

Carroll: I was a fucking workman, a magazine writer in New York. We could go anywhere, do anything. I had a pair of jeans and cowgirl boots and a jacket and a shirt. And we didn’t have Instagram. We didn’t know we didn’t look fabulous. We just looked fabulous. And we went everywhere. We were out on the boulevards at, what, 4 a.m. We were at the brasserie having coffee at 3:30. We just, we fucking lived, and we owned this town.

Burleigh: What do you hope people take away from this book, and your experience?

Carroll: It drives me crazy when I hear liberals say [Trump’s] just stupid. He’s not stupid. He’s one of the smartest people of his generation. He now controls the United States of America. Never underestimate Donald Trump. I knew enough to be able to be an old woman and beat him twice. But I cannot see into the future. I think that if women got together, because we control like 55 percent of the wealth in this country, particularly older women, control a lot of the wealth. You have something here that if we rally the women, particularly the older segment, because the poor thirtysomethings have to hold down two jobs. I was trying to talk Mary Trump into stepping up and leading him. Would you like to join me in asking Mary Trump to stand up and start leading? Somebody needs to lead. The women. We’re rudderless. But we have money. We need a leader.

Burleigh: What do you make of right-wing women right now, they seem pretty empowered.

Carroll: Alina Habba, deliciously arrogant. Didn’t know a fucking thing about the law. Didn’t know diddly squat. And yet, she is vice president of his PAC. She got to help get him elected because she’s overwhelming, confident. We can learn. Why should we be frightened? We’re smarter. We’re richer. We have a vastly different experience, deeper experience. We’re just going to wake up, get off our lazy asses.

Burleigh: You really walked in there with a lot of confidence, head high.

Carroll: It’s always physical with me. I’m not particularly smart. I’m not particularly well organized. But what I am is physical. I know, you know, the minute I stand up I’ve got to do something. If I do this, fucking watch out. That’s why I want Democrats to fucking stand up and leave the house. We all fucking sit on our fat, lazy asses.