An Altogether Different Kind of Abundance Agenda

Last winter, I chanced upon a copy of The New Republic, Volume 83, from the summer of 1935 while doing some Christmas shopping in a neighborhood antiques store. As I perused the volume, I was struck by how often the word abundance was used to describe the purpose of a proposed new political party on the left. By this point, I had been following the rise of our modern abundance movement for the better part of two years. The abundance called for in the pages of TNR in 1935 is strikingly different from the abundance called for today by a loose coalition of (largely) centrist liberals and libertarians.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt has been frequently invoked by both proponents and critics of the abundance movement in recent months. Critics point to the New Deal as a paradigm that we should strive to replicate, where capital is disciplined, wealth redistributed, and direct government action used to build critical infrastructure the private sector won’t. Proponents retort that such public investment was only possible because of how many fewer bottlenecks to public policy existed during FDR’s time than do today and that the emphasis on disciplining capital belies a “monomaniacal” disdain for the private sector.

But that entire debate is tainted by a modern conception of Roosevelt as the left edge of the political system, whereas, at the time, many on the left were so unimpressed that they devoted a lot of ink to thoughts of launching a new political party on the Democrats’ left flank. The columnist Max Lerner summed up Roosevelt’s political program as “the middle road of the New Deal.” In fact, the editorial “Toward a New Party” noted, in May 1935, that “disappointment with the New Deal is growing just as rapidly on the Left as is opposition to its declared aims and measures on the Right.”