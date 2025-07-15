The New GOP Bill Will Gouge Workers—And to Them, That’s Nothing New

Any guesses as to which White House the following statements came from?: “Inflation eases, incomes rise”; “The Administration led America to the strongest jobs recovery on record and the strongest economic recovery in the world”; “Inflation eases as job creation soars”; “Wages are rising faster than prices, and unemployment has remained at or below 4 percent for the longest stretch in 50 years.”

Was it Joe Biden’s administration, or Donald Trump’s? How about both? The first and third statements came from Biden, while the second and fourth were issued by Trump. And they all mean little to the reality of most workers’ lives. We hear president after president, over and over, cite the unemployment rate and the stock market and GDP and the inflation rate. They tell us the economy just keeps getting better and better.

Yet if you listen to workers, they tell a story of things getting worse and worse. Statistics don’t matter to people who feel like they cannot keep up with the cost of living—let alone get ahead—no matter how hard they work.

We need to trust workers’ own views of the economy.

Over the last few months, our new Dignity of Work Institute has made it our mission to listen to workers. We asked more than 1,000 workers not about politics, but about their lives—how they view success, what stands in their way, how they see the current economy, and how much and what kind of changes they want to see. What they told us diverges wildly from the standard economic measures. And it was remarkably similar across a broad range of different groups.