Marco Rubio Admits Trump Utterly Failed at Negotiating With Putin
Marco Rubio had nothing when asked what Vladimir Putin agreed to give up in a potential peace deal.
You’ve heard of “concepts of a plan,” now get ready for “concepts” of a concession.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio faltered Sunday during an interview on CBS News’s Face The Nation when asked whether Donald Trump had won anything during last week’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“We’re looking at Russian troops and strikes intensifying. Did you hear anything from Vladimir Putin that indicated he is willing to make a single concession?” host Margaret Brennan asked.
“Well, I think there are a couple—I mean, there were not enough for Ukraine, if not we would be announcing a peace deal this morning—but certainly there are some things we noticed, changes,” Rubio replied. “There are some changes that I think are possible. I think there’s some concepts discussed that could potentially lead to something.”
Here, Rubio does exceptional work demonstrating that adding a bunch of words to an answer doesn’t make it not “no.”
The secretary explained that there was a difference between what a leader promises versus what they deliver. Now, who does that remind you of?
“It isn’t real until it’s real,” Rubio added. If the secretary’s statements are anything to go by, it seems that Trump wasn’t able to secure anything from Putin—but he did cave to some of the Russian president’s major demands.
Ahead of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other European leaders Monday, Trump claimed that Ukraine could end the invasion today for the small, small price of Crimea and the country’s long-awaited NATO membership.