This Is the Real SNAP Fraud

In addition, the reconciliation bill for the first time will require states to share with the federal government the cost of the benefits themselves, assigning them a portion of 5 to 15 percent, depending on an individual state’s rate of payment errors (typically overpayments). Under the new law, a state starts losing federal funds if its error rate exceeds 6 percent—as all but eight states did in 2024. A state error rate of 6 to 8 percent will require a 5 percent match; an error rate of 8 to 10 percent will require a 10 percent match; and an error rate over 10 percent will require a 15 percent match. Since 2024’s average state error rate was about 11 percent, most states will end up paying 15 percent. Cost sharing will drain tens of billions annually from state budgets; big ones like Florida and New York will pay more than $1 billion more, and the biggest, California, will pay over $2 billion more, according to FRAC.

Between the federal government’s determination to cut SNAP spending 20 percent over 10 years—the largest reduction in the six decades of the program’s existence—and the massive increase in what states will have to spend on SNAP, there’s little appetite at the federal or state level to resume reimbursing beneficiaries whose benefits get stolen. Instead, interest has shifted toward making the EBT cards that SNAP recipients use to pay for food more secure. But progress here is slow, because that costs money, too.

People call SNAP the “food stamp program” because a predecessor program created during the Great Depression distributed the benefit through post offices in orange-and-blue stamp books. When the modern food stamp program was initiated in 1964, the benefit was a paper coupon distributed by the states. As the program scaled up, opportunities for fraud increased. Most famous was the case of the “welfare queen” about whom Ronald Reagan demagogued endlessly during his 1976 presidential campaign—a woman named Linda Taylor whose life story turned out to be too extravagantly dark and weird to make her an example of anything. The more run-of-the-mill type of food stamp fraud was enabled by the ease with which paper coupons were stolen or counterfeited. Paper coupons were also conspicuous, which created a stigma at the checkout line for SNAP recipients.