The Perplexing Twist in Jen Percy’s Girls Play Dead

What strikes me about Percy’s inclusion of this story is that the case and her treatment of it work against the book’s major theme. For nearly 300 pages, Percy makes or seems to make the argument that rape victims mostly do not react in expected ways, both during and after assaults. She has foregrounded statistics that reveal the infrequency of verbal and physical expressions of nonconsent during assaults, while the question of physical evidence in rape trials is often profoundly muddied—how many rape kits are left untested every year? In the first half of the book, much is made of tonic immobility—a reaction to rape where a victim is functionally paralyzed and often entirely silent, responses that mirror Godfrey’s account of the event, in which she claims to have been crying and staring at a television screen. Percy even acknowledges that she can understand why a woman in Godfrey’s situation might lie about having said “no” because perhaps “she didn’t think her response to rape was good enough,” and Percy writes that if a friend had confided in her about the same sort of lie, she would have thought “that sounds perfectly normal.” Yet she makes the lie that Godfrey told on the stand the central fact in the chapter, and it is a detail that ushers in the variety of doubts that so often surround rape stories—even though false accusations are vanishingly rare.

While Percy’s husband is right that it was up to the courts to decide what to make of the new evidence Percy found, she gives the reader only a hazy sense of what happened as a result. She describes the subsequent legal maneuverings in confusing and opaque ways; on the emotional fallout, she offers even less. What did all this mean for Godfrey, who believed the case was settled? Or for the man in prison? Who can say? And while Percy highlights Godfrey’s changing story, her reflections on the case omit an important piece of information. She never mentions that Dajuan Kirksey testified at his trial in 2014 that Godfrey did in fact tell him to “stop”; as Judge Turpin noted in his December 2024 opinion, Kirksey told the court that “Ms. Godfrey did tell me to stop and I did stop.”

The episode seems to illustrate, if inadvertently, how easy it is to snap back to typical expectations of rape stories, and how challenging, even for the most informed and well-intentioned observers, to take seriously the possibility that a woman who told a serious lie might also still be telling the truth about her rape. Like Percy, I’m left haunted by the words of a social worker she speaks to at the end of the Godfrey saga: “We think we know these stories because we hear about them in the news.... We don’t know anything.”