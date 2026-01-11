The Red-State City That’s Doing Immigration Right

The raid was especially notable because it was rare. Although the norm in cities like Los Angeles and Chicago, they have not really been happening in the immigrant-heavy Salt Lake metro area, and no one is sure why. Perhaps it’s just that, as the Reverend Brigette Weier of the St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in nearby Taylorsville speculated, “Salt Lake isn’t blue enough of a city…. It’s not worth the political pushback right now.” Yet no one, from legislators to the mayor to the activists, seemed to have a concrete sense why Utah has been spared, beyond speculations that Trump and his lieutenants are busy going after the more politically oppositional places first.

Standing in the Home Depot lot, Alonso saw his situation as something of a full circle. He’s from the Mexican state of Chihuahua, where just about 150 years ago a group of Mormons escaping U.S. restrictions on polygamous marriage established colonies. Now he’s here on their turf, trying to make a living. He said he’s been in the United States 21 years, the last two in Salt Lake, where he’s found welcome among the contemporary Mormons, though he is not interested in joining the church himself. Lately, however, times have gotten tougher, not just with news of the raid but with a clientele that’s grown more comfortable stiffing them. “We’re seeing hostility from the bosses,” especially once jobs are completed, he said in Spanish. “They’ll say, ‘There’s no money for that, and don’t complain or we’ll call la migra.’”

On a Saturday morning near the same spot, Mar, a twentysomething organizer who grew up near the Salt Lake metro area, offered the workers coffee and a reassuring presence, which several workers credited with reducing some of the police harassment they’d previously faced. Mar worried that the county lacked the longtime organizational and response mechanisms that had gone into overdrive in the cities where Trump had already aggressively deployed federal forces. “We haven’t had that long history of ICE presence that they’ve had in San Diego and L.A.,” they pointed out. “They have their rapid response lines and networks, and we don’t have that.” They worried that the relative calm might already be illusory, and that there were ICE preparations and operations that the community just wasn’t picking up on.