How it careened, encircled by pokeweed

and burdock, a shyer voice

uncrushed, wings making Vantablack halos over

the smallest port sips,

sensuous in August tar, gooey

in humidity, like nights doing mascara

in the rearview in college, clubbing in leotards

to Depeche Mode, arguing

through a pay phone’s filthy pinpricks.



Tonight, the neighbor’s cat visits,

shifted from scythe-pupiled huntress to c-

shaped kitten, summer licking

her fur as the oak squiggles its vermin home,

moon projecting intimacy

as in the therapy room, that incident with the glass

veering into confession, erotic as Sexton’s

crossed legs, her Beyond it expression.



The dead holly sat like omen

for months before some daisies came in

like a cavalier second wedding, the jolly bride

no longer fertile, niece fresh

from doing Ecstasy in the ladies’, an awesome

dancer turning nineteen amid

extraordinary renditions, black sites,

face torqued as the DJ entrances her further

until she’s blissed, brutal as a gargoyle.