Chris Kraus and the Art of the Landlord

Kraus doesn’t attempt an answer. Her project, here and in her other novels, is to catalog a range of personal indignities and social injustices and to juxtapose them in the same novel without evaluating who has it worse. What’s curious about her work is how real estate acts as a place of encounter between people having very difficult struggles. The Four Spent the Day Together reevaluates a remark she made in an interview with Sheila Heti in 2013: “buying and fixing, and then renting and managing, was a way of engaging with a population completely outside the culture industry.” Indeed, Paul and Catt met when he applied for a job as a resident manager of some of her apartments in Albuquerque, a town that, the narrator remarks, “as everyone knew, was split sharply between Good and Bad.”

As Catt achieves more recognition for her work as a writer, she objects to the online haters who view her primarily as a property owner. In The Four Spent the Day Together, Catt is, like Kraus, the author of Summer of Hate, I Love Dick (which is similarly turned into a television show), and a biography of Kathy Acker. Catt is also, like Kraus, repeatedly targeted for online and eventual IRL cancellation for various reasons: property ownership; refusing to cancel an event with another writer at a new Boyle Heights arts venue being boycotted by anti-gentrification activists; defending a #MeToo’d professor.

“Catt’s novels had always evolved from her life, but now her life seemed redundant to the grotesque image of her as a landlord,” Kraus rues. Even if Kraus’s novels are invested in dissonance and juxtaposition, Catt, as a character, has a harder time owning her own contradictions than she does owning rental apartments. Catt admits that she “struggled to understand where her critics were coming from. Were they opposed to all rental housing? Should it be run by the state? Did they believe that the buildings maintained themselves?” Catt is sharply attuned to the hypocrisies of others. She describes the Boyle Heights Guardians, a group that calls for a boycott of businesses they deem complicit in the gentrification of the working-class Latine neighborhood, as “comprised largely of ­CalArts students and recent grads” who don’t all even live in Boyle Heights—though how does she know their membership details? She is genuinely surprised that anyone she takes seriously would join up with the group and is hurt when she is met with protesters at a CUNY event.