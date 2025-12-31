Trump Whines About Windmills Killing Eagles With Weirdest Photo Ever

Screenshot

But the bird is not a bald eagle, it’s a falcon. And it isn’t even in America—the image is from a 2017 Israeli news article detailing birds and bats being killed by windmills, as MeidasTouch pointed out on X.

This is another incredibly stupid moment from our president that will likely get lost in the plethora of others. Did anyone review the post at all? It’s so off base that Trump himself might as well have screenshotted, cropped, and posted the pictures.

Trump has railed against windmills to justify his preference for coal and natural gas lobbies. He called windmill fields “killing fields” in 2018 and just this summer claimed that windmills in Europe were driving whales “loco.”