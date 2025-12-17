How Labor Scored a Surprising Win in the GOP-Controlled House

Which brings us to another point: Deep staters are, as AFGE’s Horowitz told me, “very varied in their viewpoints and priorities.” Excepting the U.S. Postal Service, which is semi-private and receives little taxpayer money, the nonprofit Partnership for Public Service calculates that more than 70 percent of all civilian federal employees work in agencies related to national defense, led by the Veterans Affairs Department, which employs 21 percent of the total; the Navy and the Army, which each employ about 10 percent; Homeland Security, which employs about 9 percent; the Air Force, which employs about 8 percent; and the Defense Department, which employs about 6 percent. People who work in defense-related fields, you may have noticed, tend to vote Republican.

Indeed, there’s a depressing past history of Republican politicians selling unions the rope with which to hang themselves. PATCO endorsed Reagan in 1980 (after endorsing Jimmy Carter four years earlier) because it was dissatisfied with Carter’s management of an airport trust fund. Wisconsin Operating Engineers Local 139 endorsed Walker twice, in 2010 and 2014, the second time on the condition that Walker wouldn’t support a right-to-work law. Walker signed right-to-work into law the following March.

Another consideration for Republicans is that federal unions, unlike private-sector unions, don’t negotiate pay, and by law may not go on strike. (The 1981 PATCO strike was illegal.) That makes AFGE seem a lot less threatening. “These negotiations are always hard,” said Horowitz. “They’re hard in Democratic administrations.… Usually management has the upper hand.” Much of what unions negotiate concerns the protection of federal whistleblowers who police the conservative holy trinity of fraud, waste, and abuse. Voiding a union contract undermines such protections. Another conservative value is the sanctity of signed contracts, which of course is what AFGE’s union agreements are.