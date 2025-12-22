The Peak of Trump’s Fact-Free Vendetta Against Regulation

(If I may be permitted a digression: Can something be “unfactually unlawful”? Under Trump, I suppose the answer is yes. Such a doctrine would perhaps justify Trump’s serial unsuccessful attempts to indict Letitia James and James Comey.)

Increasingly, it’s left to others to calculate the true cost of Trump’s policies. For instance, Trump is promising a $2,000 rebate on his tariffs for low- and middle-income Americans. But according to the nonprofit (and very centrist) Tax Foundation, even if Trump were to distribute every penny of tariff revenue, the result would be a rebate well below $2,000—and that’s assuming a means test with a hard cutoff at $100,000. Partly that’s because total tariff revenue must be discounted by about 25 percent to take into account tariffs’ shrinkage of the tax base. “A better way to provide relief from the burden of tariffs,” the Tax Foundation concluded, “would be to eliminate the tariffs.”

The decline and fall of cost-benefit analysis is in step with the decline of other conservative values under Trump: fiscal conservatism, a united West, free trade, tight money at the Fed, and of course that old standby, dignified leadership at the top. It’s another reminder that Trumpism has almost nothing to do with what Republicans purport to stand for (excepting tax cuts for the rich and deregulation, and even Mitt Romney is having second thoughts about the former). Liz Cheney was right: When the Trump nightmare is over conservatives will need to start a new party because the old one will be too compromised by Trump. It will have no more legitimacy than Vichy after the Allied liberation of Paris. Instead of trying to revive neoconservatism, David Brooks should try to revive the Whigs. Maybe Cheney, who disappeared from view after departing Congress, will come out of hiding to help.