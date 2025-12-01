Don’t Expect a Trump “Tariff Check” Anytime Soon

Economic experts, meanwhile, note that any discussion of these payments and their potential impact is checkered with caveats, marked by uncertainty and worries about a potential inflationary impact. The Trump administration has not offered details about how the payments would be structured—for example, what the specific income cap would be, or whether they would be distributed on a per-person or per-household basis. Then there’s the little fact that these payments would not even be fully funded by tariff revenue. Mark Zandi, the chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, believes that the term “tariff dividend checks” is inaccurate.

“To call it a tariff dividend, I think, is elevating in a way that should not be elevated. It’s just simply a stimulus check using taxpayer money,” said Zandi.

Analysis by the Yale Budget Lab estimated that, if the payments were to be dispersed on a per-person basis with an income cap of $100,000, distributing the checks would cost around $450 billion. Other models by the Tax Foundation estimate that the cost of the dividends would range between $279.8 billion and $606.8 billion, depending how the credit is structured. These price tags are significantly greater than the revenue the administration’s tariffs are expected to generate next year.