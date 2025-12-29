How Jazz Great Chuck Redd Gave American Culture a Gift This Christmas

Of course, Grenell’s main audience for that letter likely wasn’t Redd or the artists he hopes to cow. It’s the guy in the grotesquely gilded Oval Office, perhaps in a bid for a better gig for Grenell himself.

You see, Grenell never wanted to run the Kennedy Center, as evidenced by his apparent lack of understanding of traditions such as the annual free Christmas Eve concert, which has been running for more than 20 years. The job that Grenell, who served a disastrous term as the U.S. ambassador to Germany in the first Trump administration, really wanted was secretary of state, a position for which he was reported to have actively lobbied. (In fact, Politico reported that MAGA influencers were offered payments up to five figures in exchange for promoting Grenell for the Foggy Bottom position, a deal reportedly never consummated and in which Grenell denied having any involvement.) In addition to his post in Germany during Trump 1.0, Grenell also served a brief stint as the administration’s acting director of national intelligence, so he apparently thought himself well-positioned to lead the State Department, only to see Marco Rubio win the big spot.

Among the strikes against Grenell in his bid for State was the scrutiny he’d be sure to receive in the confirmation process for some of his business dealings, including, according to Politico, a deal with presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner for a $500 million hotel project in Belgrade. Then there was his friendliness toward Germany’s far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party, what with its links to Nazism, which marred his ambassadorship and would also surely have come up during his Senate confirmation hearings.